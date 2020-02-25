Donald Trump and Jim Acosta attacked each other on Tuesday when the CNN reporter pressed the president on the situation at the rear of Joe Maguire’s departure as Acting Director of Nationwide Intelligence.

Through Trump’s push convention in New Delhi, Acosta followed up on earlier issues about Russia’s attempts to affect the election by inquiring “Can you pledge to the American people today that you will not acknowledge any overseas help in the impending election?”

“First of all, I want no support from any nation,” Trump retorted, “and I have not been offered assistance from any country and if you see what CNN, your excellent network, claimed, I guess they apologized in a way for — did not they apologize for the fact that they stated certain issues that weren’t correct? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

“Mr. President,” Acosta replied, “I assume our history on providing the reality is a whole lot better yours from time to time if you never head me say.

“Let me inform you about your report, your history is so bad you ought to be ashamed of by yourself,” Trump continued. “You have the worst history in the history of broadcasting.”

“I’m not ashamed of something and our organization is not ashamed,” stated Acosta.

Trump went on by defending his choice to change Maguire with Richard Grenell, and he also denied the notion that Maguire was pushed out “because he wasn’t sufficiently loyal” to him.

