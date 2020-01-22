Jim Boylen doubles Lauri Markkanen

The Bulls and Timberwolves took to the field at the United Center on Wednesday evening, compassionate in the hell of NBA. Both teams have been running their wheels since trading in Jimmy Butler and firing Tom Thibodeau and are now faced with a difficult reality: the Butler trade winner was Jimmy Butler.

The deal from June 2017 that Butler sent to the Timberwolves – like every transaction – would be a victory for both teams. Butler was the top 15 all-star reunion with the coach that made him what he was and a coach that Butler actually wanted to play for. The Bulls were worried about a player who suddenly did not fit in with Fred Hoiberg’s attack – whose fault was that? – and won three development pieces with all-star potential: guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn and ahead of Lauri Markkanen, the number 7 pick in the 2017 design.

The Bulls looked like winners in the deal when Butler whined his way out of Minnesota after a play-off run in 2017-18, while Markkanen developed into a potential superstar talent – a seven-footer who could play across the field, three – point shots whenever he wants and make them.

But the demise of Markkanen in the first full season of Jim Boylen is as painful and as obvious as it is surprising. The 22-year-old Finn is a piece of himself. Not only are numbers across the board – from 18.7 points per game to 14.9; from 9.0 rebounds per game to 6.5 – but he often looks uncomfortable, passive and out of pace in Boylen’s attack. His 0-for-7 performance on three-pointers against the Bucks on Monday was production A.

Boylen says that Markkanen is adapting to a new system instead of a problem with the development of players. How can he see the difference?

“What I’m looking at is whether he’s working and whether he’s locked up and trying,” Boylen said prior to Wednesday night’s game. “He is a man who gives. And he wants to help the team win. And he tries to do that. That’s the basis of the thing for me, and his character. I know he’s a good basketball player. I know he he had moments when he felt he could play better and we think he could play better, and we guide him during those moments.

The fear is, however, that the adjustment can be such a shock to the Markkanen system that it breaks it.

“I don’t feel that way,” said Boylen. “This system has been installed and I worked on it last year and this summer because I think it suits who he is.”

They say it is a players league and a superstar league and the Butler trade seems to illustrate that. Since trading in Butler, the Bulls went 27-55 in 2017-18, 22-60 in a tricky fuel season in 2018-19 and came 16-29 in Wednesday evening’s game, with only one win over a team with a winning record – the Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley.

Butler has been to the play-offs with the Bulls, Timberwolves and Sixers in the consecutive seasons and has the Heat on pace for 57 wins – more than in the last season of LeBron James in 2013-14.

So, as if there is any doubt, we have a winner in this trade. And his name is Jimmy Butler.