Jim Carrey joked that Margot Robbie’s successful career was due to her good looks

Jim Carrey was in hot water after commenting on Margot Robbie on a popular late night TV show.

The 58-year-old appeared on the Graham Norton Show with the 29-year-old Australian actress while the two were promoting their respective films, and joked that Robbie’s success was due to her good looks.

The liar-liar star turned his attention to Robbie (watch the exchange in the video above) and said to her: “It is incredible that you have come as far as you can with your obvious physical handicaps.”

Jim Carrey (far left) and Margot Robbie (second from left) appear on the Graham Norton Show. (Instagram)

He added: “It’s incredible, it’s really something. It’s pure talent right there!”

Despite the laugh when she seemed to understand the joke, viewers were less convinced and described Carrey’s comments on Twitter as “rude”, “creepy” and “downright embarrassing”.

“This joke that Jim Carrey Margot Robbie makes about her looks and talent was so cumbersome. A big compliment to her that she just laughed and took it on the chin that I hit him,” tweeted a fan.

“I love Jim Carrey to death, but his comments on Margot Robbie last night left me extremely disappointed. I think he was trying to be funny in his head, but it seemed condescending, rude and weird,” wrote another.

A Twitter user calls Jim Carrey’s comments on Margot Robbie’s appearance “condescending, rude, and crazy.” (Twitter)

One user tweeted: “Certainly it is not okay to assume that someone is only there because of their appearance, instead of their talent.”

Another viewer described Robbie as “blindsided” by Carrey’s joke.

“Jim Carey tells Margot Robbie that her career depends on her looks. For her actual face. What ?! She looked a bit blind.”

However, not everyone found Carrey’s joke about her appearance offensive.

As he defended Carrey, a viewer tweeted: “Jim Carrey sincerely praised Margot Robbie – the remark that she did it despite obvious physical handicaps was secondary. If he despised someone, it was Hollywood that Jim is known to be critical of – not Margot, whom he clearly congratulated. “

“The fact that it was said in jest makes it a joke? A Margot Robbie laughed at herself, but one for whom you feel you must be offended on her behalf? However, you are right, and so are we everyone is wrong, including Margot Robbie, “wrote another viewer.

The I, Tonya star who appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Bird of Prey, praised the film for involving so many women in its production.

“Apart from the fact that we have an exclusively female ensemble in a very rare action film, we have a director, an author and two out of three producers are women.”

She continued, “There was a lot of female power! It took about four years to get it done, and now we’re showing it to the world. It’s very exciting. I love being Harley. It’s so much fun. “

Celebrity engagement rings: photos