Jim Crawford thrilled by potential of Ireland U21s

Jim Crawford states he is hunting ahead to implementing all he has acquired as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny as he replaces the new senior supervisor at the helm of Ireland’s U21s aspect.

“I’ve discovered a lot from him, what he brings to the manager’s function in regards to generating an setting for gamers to go and categorical them selves,” Crawford explained. “Everyone understands he’s about possession-primarily based soccer and gamers becoming innovative on the ball and, truly, you will need the right ecosystem to have that as your output. And all this is underpinned with a society of excellence – the team he provides in, the requires he gives the workers, the significant criteria that he expects. It is some thing I’ve surely taken on board and I look forward to utilizing every thing I’ve realized from Stephen.”

Crawford is also pleased that he will have previous worldwide John O’Shea at his aspect.

“John as a player has over a hundred caps for Eire, has played more than 500 major degree video games with Manchester United, Sunderland and Studying. Even that in itself is great to have but far more importantly he’s coming in as a coach. He enjoys soccer, he’s passionate about it, he’s a deep thinker about football and that is what I want. I have even now bought to type out the relaxation of the staff members, which I hope to get done as soon as achievable, but John becoming the initial addition, I’m a lot more than delighted to have him on board.”

Crawford, a previous Newcastle and Shelbourne midfielder, has stepped up to take above the U21 manager’s function, with the crew currently major of their team for the finals which have been pushed again to 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is really been a whirlwind couple of times but it is a substantial honour for me to just take up the job,” he reported. “I’ve been aspect of the coaching personnel with the group for the past 13 months and we’ve noticed a wonderful development of the group. We have played an remarkable sum of matches and performed brilliantly in the qualifying marketing campaign and also in the Toulon Event.

“We are in a wonderful situation. We’re prime of the group with 3 matches remaining. We have never ever competent for the finals match at this degree and that has to be the purpose. If we could qualify, it would be extraordinary for the gamers but also the country as effectively.”

Crawford, beforehand the manager of Eire U-18 team right before he took up the job in Kenny’s U-21 coaching staff, believes there is each individual reason to be excited about the foreseeable future of Irish football.

“I have been declaring it for a extensive time, there is authentic talent coming by way of the technique,” he explained to FAI Tv. “It’s there for everyone to see now. About the a long time, I’ve worked with the likes of Adam Idah and Jason Knight, players of that calibre at such a young age and it truly is an enjoyable time for Irish football.

“When I had individuals players at U-18 degree, which is a hard age group as it is non-competitive, they performed like their life depended on it. It shows the dedication they’ve received in enjoying for their place but also the excellent we have.

“I’m excited to be able to continue on performing with them and I have obtained no doubt that there are a couple of gamers who may possibly force up to the senior squad. We are going to glimpse to fill people voids if that does happen but we’ve bought amazing strength in depth and it’ll open up the option to someone else.”