Jim Durkin challenges the replacement of Luis Arroyo and attributes the appointment of Eva-Dina Delgado to the “corrupt process”

Republican leader Jim Durkin from Illinois House filed a qualifier on Tuesday against the designated state of Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado and called for a “clean break” from former Rep. Luis Arroyo.

“A clean break from the arrested legislator is required to restore the General Assembly’s confidence with its voters,” Durkin wrote in his letter in which he challenged Delgado. “If Mr Arroyo’s votes had not been part of the selection process, this appointment would not be called into question.”

In the letter, Durkin said that the appointment process that resulted in the replacement of Arroyo by Delgado, who was hit by a federal bribery, “questions the integrity of the process and the House itself.

“The candidates who competed to replace Rep. Arroyo and were not elected were the victims of a corrupt trial,” Durkin wrote.

State representative Luis Arroyo leaves the Dirksen Federal Building in October. File Photo.Santiago Covarrubias / For the Sun-Times

The challenge came the same day that Arroyo pleaded not guilty of bribery in the federal court.

Delgado was appointed last fall to complete the remainder of Arroyo’s term until the winner of this year’s election could be sworn in next year in January. Democratic neighborhood committees representing parts of the district of the House made the appointment at a meeting in November that caused a stir.

Even before the district committees met, Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan, warning that “any involvement” by the 36th Ward organization of Arroyo “or a direct vote or proxy vote would result in the candidate’s qualifications being challenged by the entire Illinois House of Representatives. ”

But the district leaders have ignored that warning and have thrown their nose at one of the most powerful politicians in the state. Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) served as Arroyo’s proxy and cast the 36th Ward votes and his own votes for Delgado.

House speaker Mike Madigan, left; Ald. Ariel E. Reboyras (30th), on the right Rich Hein / Sun-Times

Despite the protest, Madigan did not rise to the challenge – he did not even mention it during a “meet and greet” with Delgado, she said last week.

Durkin argued that the stain of Arroyo’s involvement hurts the government of the state.

“The distrust of the public towards the illegal actions of its officials hinders the ability of the government to provide the services that it is constitutionally entrusted with,” the letter says. “Everything it does, even if it is legitimate and legal, will be put in a negative light if the people who are arrested for illegal activities play a role in the selection process.”

Delgado said she was “very surprised” to find out more about the qualifying competition and called Durkin’s allegatons “unfounded.”

“My qualifications are what they are,” Delgado said. “I am qualified to be in the House of Representatives, so you know, if we have to go through this process to prove that, then I’m happy to do that.”

Delgado defended her appointment and said the process for her selection was transparent.

“I used the only process that exists,” Delgado said. “So I wasn’t involved in those discussions, I don’t know how that really went behind the scenes.”

Delgado said she has sought advice and is not worried about removal from the house.

“I think it is unfounded and I am also looking forward to defending my qualifications,” Delgado said. “I think my qualifications will look pretty good.”

“It’s election season. Things like that happen during the election season, “Delgado said.