Near

Goodpasture’s very first soccer mentor, Jim Hammond, died on Sunday. He was 76.

Hammond was a three-calendar year setting up defensive end at UT Martin and served as a crew captain as a senior (1965).

He turned the Goodpasture coach in the Cougars’ first varsity year in 1972 immediately after serving as head coach at Lanier Higher in his hometown of Macon, Ga.

Immediately after foremost Goodpasture to a two-9 file, Hammond returned to Macon in 1973. He came again to the Midstate in 1979 when he became the mentor at White Residence.

In 1981, Hammond returned to Macon where by he coached at Southwest and Windsor and grew to become the initially coach at Southeast until finally he retired in 1988.

Hammond was inducted into the Macon Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

Arrive at Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.