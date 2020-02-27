[Jim Jones Responds To Military Vet Soon after Igniting Backlash About Stating Rappers Have It More difficult Than Armed forces: “We Was At War When We Was Born”]

New York rapper Jim Jones is not backing down or apologizing. The hip-hop veteran has occur forward to discuss up on recently contacting his career title a lot more hazardous than fighting a war in Iraq.

Major Info: Jimmy went to his Instagram website page this week and presented context and defended his initial statements.

High-Important Aspects: A number of days in the past, Jimmy emphasized the dangers related with becoming a rapper.

Wait, There’s A lot more: A short while ago, fellow Harlem rapper Dave East identified as getting a hip-hop artist particularly risky.

Ahead of You Go: A couple of working day times back, Jim Jones linked up for a picture shoot with Dipset leader Cam’ron.