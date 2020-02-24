[jim-jones-rides-for-juelz-santana-w/-throwback-pic:-“king”]

As found on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Jim Jones is pulling for Juelz Santana‘s flexibility. The hip-hop veteran has shared a throwback pic of the jailed Dipset member and acknowledged his greatness.

Large Information: On Monday, Jimmy blessed his 2.three million Instagram followers with a throwback Santana pic and captioned it “King Juelz.”

Significant-Critical Particulars: In mid-February 2020, Santana unveiled his “23 & 1” solitary.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hPX8LCq7kZc?feature=oembed" title="Juelz Santana - 23 & 1 (AUDIO)" width="1200"></noscript>

Hold out, There’s Much more: Over the previous few months, photos have surfaced of Santana in jail.

Just before You Go: In September 2019, Jim Jones shared some feelings on Santana remaining driving bars on a gun possession conviction.