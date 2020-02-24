[jim-jones-rides-for-juelz-santana-w/-throwback-pic:-“king”]

As found on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper Jim Jones is pulling for Juelz Santana‘s flexibility. The hip-hop veteran has shared a throwback pic of the jailed Dipset member and acknowledged his greatness.
Large Information: On Monday, Jimmy blessed his 2.three million Instagram followers with a throwback Santana pic and captioned it “King Juelz.”
Significant-Critical Particulars: In mid-February 2020, Santana unveiled his “23 & 1” solitary.
Hold out, There’s Much more: Over the previous few months, photos have surfaced of Santana in jail.
Just before You Go: In September 2019, Jim Jones shared some feelings on Santana remaining driving bars on a gun possession conviction.