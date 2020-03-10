Jim Jordan’s Office Against CNN: “They Should Be Ashamed”

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) office reached out to CNN on Monday after the sit-down site redirected old allegations against him in a new story last week: He knew about alleged sexual misconduct by part of the wrestling team’s doctor while coaching at Ohio State University. .

“Congressman Jordan did not see or hear of any abuse and if he had, he would have dealt with it,” said Jordan’s Director of Communications Ian Fury.

CNN published a piece Friday after Ohio State University (OSU) announced that it had reached agreement with 11 of the doctor’s victims in 18 outstanding cases. The piece cited six former wrestling students who claimed they were present when Jordan “heard or responded to sexual behavior complaints about team physician Richard Strauss.”

A Republican source closer to Jordan reported CNN for the report, which cites the claims of some former fighters who have criminal records and are seeking OSU monetary settlements.

The source said in a statement:

CNN was mistaken for Russian collusion. CNN was wrong about Ukraine. CNN is now mistaken about Jim Jordan. Ask anyone who knows him, but the idea that Deputy Jordan did something wrong is ridiculous and CNN should be ashamed, even if he thinks otherwise.

There is no evidence that Jordan knew of any abuse or allegation of abuse when he served as assistant coach at OSU from 1987 to 1995. Strauss served as the team’s physician from 1979 to 1998. 2005 committed suicide.

An investigation by Perkins Coie for OSU said that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male student patients during his time at OSU. The report does not say that the coaches were aware of the abuse, but that 22 unnamed coaches were “aware of rumors or complaints.”

According to CNN, since this report, more former wrestling students have come forward to testify about Strauss, and the Ohio House of Representatives is considering a bill that would raise the statute of limitations for victims to run. and sue the OSU.

Jordan told CNN that those sportsmen who accused him of knowing about any abuse and doing nothing about it were not telling the truth.

“I’m sorry for these guys because they don’t tell the truth. I mean, it’s guys that I’ve been training with, it’s guys I’ve worked with, I’ve struggled with, and the idea that now they say what they are, it’s not true. “

Jordan also said that the investigation by Perkins Coie, the Democratic-based law firm that hired Fusion GPS to produce the dossier on the grounds that candidate Donald Trump collided with Russia, never mentioned his name.

“What they say is not true,” he said.

Dunyasha Yetts, a former wrestler, told CNN that he complained to Jordan and head coach Russ Hellickson in 1992 after Strauss gripped him during his first physical examination, and again in 1993 when his thumb and Strauss hurt. he tried to remove his underpants. Yetts said he was complaining to Jordan and Jordan said something like, “If you try hard with me, I would kill you.” Yetts was the first to claim that Jordan was aware of the abuse. He is suing OSU, and his case is not among those settled last week.

Yetts served 18 months in prison from 2007 on a fraudulent investment plan he ran from 1998 to 2001, where he lied to clients for millions of dollars in debt and used to pay off their lifestyle, according to UPI. . His victims were Minnesota Vikings cornerback and OSU football player Antoine Winfield. According to the report, he served another 60 days in prison and two more years of probation for violating the rules.

Another former CNN fighter quoted was Adam DiSabato, who told Ohio State lawmakers in February that Jordan had called him in 2018 and asked him to contradict his brother’s statements about Jordan knowing the abuse of Strauss.

“Jim Jordan called me crying. Groveling On July 4, begging me to go against my brother. Begging me. Crying for half an hour. This is the kind of coverage here,” DiSabato told lawmakers. state.

DiSabato appeared in a protest last week with Melissa Ackison, a Republican running for the Ohio State Senate against Ohio Rep. Bill Reineke (R), who is endorsed by Jordan.

CNN said a “handful” who spoke to them had no knowledge of Jordan talking about the abuse. At least two of them described Jordan as a support coach, and one said that there would be no way Jordan would not have intervened if he had known about the abuse.

“I assumed that, realistically, if you were the technical staff, you would know something, but if they listened to specifics and were more directly in question, that’s another question,” said Rick Burlenski.

Another former fighter, Mike Alf, who was at OSU from 1988 to 1992, said, “I know Jim Jordan … He would do anything to protect us.”

Entry head coach Hellickson told CNN in 2018 that he had a conversation with Strauss about his physical contact with fighters and that they were uncomfortable showering with him. He said Jordan may not have known about the alleged abuse.

Numerous other former wrestlers and coaches have defended Jordan from knowing about any abuse. His remarks have been collected on a website by the Jordan campaign, according to CNN.

Follow Kristina Wong from Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.