Jim Lehrer died at 85; PBS reporter anchored ‘NewsHour’ for 36 years

WASHINGTON – Longtime PBS reporter Jim Lehrer, who anchored the flagship network “NewsHour” for decades, has died, the channel announced on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

In a statement, PBS said Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at his home. He suffered a heart attack in 1983 and, more recently, had heart valve surgery in April 2008.

The half-hour “Robert MacNeil Report” started on PBS in 1975 with Lehrer as correspondent in Washington. The two men had already made themselves known in the then emerging network thanks to their collaboration with the National Public Affairs Center for Television and its coverage of the Watergate hearings in 1973.

The television news, later titled “MacNeil-Lehrer Report”, became the first hour-long news broadcast in 1983 and was then known as “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour”. After MacNeil retired in 1995, he became “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer”. Politics, international relations, economics, science and even artistic developments were all the subject of a long and detailed coverage in their program.

Lehrer moderated his first presidential debate in 1988 and would continue to moderate a dozen more than any other person in American history, according to PBS. He also anchored PBS coverage of inaugurations and conventions, dismissing criticism from other television organizations that the latter had become too scripted to produce much real news.

When Lehrer was 75 years old in the spring of 2009, PBS announced that the show would be renamed “PBS NewsHour” later in the year, with Lehrer paired with anchoring functions with other regulars on the show.

Lehrer was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1934, the son of parents who operated a bus route. He attended Victoria College in Texas and the University of Missouri.

Prior to joining PBS, Lehrer served in the United States Marine Corps and worked on the Dallas public television channel KERA-TV, the National Public Affairs Center for Television, the Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times- Herald.

“My heart is broken by the loss of someone who was at the heart of my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have cherished for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, presenter and writer in chief of “NewsHour”, in a press release. posted on the network’s website. “I have viewed it as the standard for fair, thorough and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who think the same.”

PBS President Paula Kerger added: “On behalf of all of us at PBS, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Lehrer. His extraordinary career. A true information and public affairs giant, he leaves an incredible legacy that inspires us all. He will be missed. “

Lehrer is survived by his wife Kate; three daughters Jamie, Lucy and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

