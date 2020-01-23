Jim Lehrer, former PBS anchor and journalist, dead at 85

Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nocturnal PBS NewsHour who for decades offered a thoughtful look at current events, has died, PBS said Thursday. He was 85.

Lehrer died “peacefully in his sleep,” PBS said. He had had a heart attack in 1983 and was more recently subjected to heart valve surgery in April 2008.

For Lehrer, and for his friend and steady partner Robert MacNeil, broadcast journalism was a service, with public understanding of events and issues the primary goal. Lehrer was also a frequent moderator of presidential debates.

“We both believed that the American people were not as stupid as some people who published and programmed for them believed,” Lehrer wrote in his 1992 memoir, A Bus of My Own.

“We were convinced that they cared about the important issues of human events. And we were sure that they could and would stay there for more than 35 seconds for information on those topics if they had the chance.”

I am devastated to share news that my best friend and co-founder of the @NEWSHOUR Jim Lehrer died at home today. Send love to his Kate and their family. https://t.co/ZxNsCcaZBj

– @ JudyWoodruff

I have met many people in the trenches of electronic journalism in recent decades. Few approached their work with more equanimity and integrity than Jim Lehrer. He was a gentleman and a helluva journalist. He will be missed.

– @ DanRather

Tribute came from both colleagues and viewers, including Bret Baier from Fox News, who called Lehrer “an inspiration for a whole generation of political journalists – including these”. Dan Rather said, “Few approached their work with more equanimity and integrity than Jim Lehrer.” And Jake Tapper from CNN called Lehrer “a great man and an excellent journalist.” House speaker Nancy Pelosi called him a “champion for truth and transparency.”

Simply devastating news about the death of Jim Lehrer. Jim was a patriot in every way. I was sitting with him at a dinner just before Christmas and he was so full of life, as merciful as he was wise. He will be deeply missed. @NewsHour https://t.co/DZHPg1YadI

– @ PhilipRucker

The half-hour Robert MacNeil Report started on PBS in 1975 with Lehrer as a correspondent in Washington. The two had already made a name for themselves in the then network through their work with the National Public Affairs Center for Television and the coverage of the Watergate hearings in 1973.

The nocturnal news broadcast, later entitled MacNeil-Lehrer Report, became the country’s first one-hour TV news broadcast in 1983, then known as MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour. After MacNeil bowed in 1995, it became The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer.

This 1973 image released by PBS shows fellow anchors Jim Lehrer, left, and Robert MacNeil reporting on the Watergate hearings. PBS announced on Thursday that Lehrer died at home. He was 85. (PBS via AP) (PBS / Associated Press)

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of someone at the center of my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have cherished for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, anchor and editor-in-chief of PBS NewsHour, in a statement.

Moderator of presidential debates

Politics, international relations, economics, science, even developments in art all received a long, detailed coverage in their show.

“When we extended the hour, it changed from an addition to an alternative,” Lehrer said in 1990.

“Now we take the position that if you are looking for a place to go every 24 hours and find out what happened and receive thorough treatment, we are the place.”

Lehrer moderated his first presidential debate in 1988 and was a frequent consensus choice for the task in subsequent presidential competitions.

Lehrer was a frequent moderator of presidential debates, with about a dozen under his belt. (Chip Somodevilla / The Associated Press)

“Anyone who would say it’s just a TV show is a liar or a fool,” he once said. “I know how important it is, but it’s not about me. It’s what the candidates say is important.”

He also anchored the PBS coverage of inaugurations and congresses, rejecting criticism from other TV news organizations that the latter had become scripted to deliver much news.

“I think that when the major political parties of this country bring their people and resources together in one place to nominate their candidates, that’s important,” he told The Associated Press in 2000.

“It’s a non-argument for me. I don’t understand why anyone would claim it wasn’t important.”

Of course Lehrer came for a few blows because he was so restrained in the major television events. After a matchup between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000, David Letterman cracked: “Last night was probably the first and only then was Jim Lehrer the most exciting person in the room.”

“I have saved all these stories”

But the real Lehrer – who had a tradition of buying a new band for happiness for every debate – was more colorful than he could have looked like PBS.

On the side, he was also a novelist and sometimes a playwright. His debut novel Viva Max! was made in a film starring Peter Ustinov. He did a whole series of novels about the adventures of an Oklahoma politician, known as The One-Eyed Mack.

Jim Lehrer was a legendary journalist and anchor. May he rest in peace. Https://t.co/9ddgNlPkEG

– @ Katie Couric

“Hemingway said this too: if you paid attention as a reporter, then it was time for fiction to have something to write,” Lehrer told The Associated Press in 1991.

“And it turned out that I did it. And I saved all these stories after 30 years in the news industry. And they just flow out of me.”

When Lehrer turned 75 in the spring of 2009, PBS announced that the show would be given a new title as PBS NewsHour later in the year, with Lehrer combining anchor tasks with other regular customers of the show.

He said he approved the changes and told the New York Times that having a few anchors would “shake things up” even if all sectors of the news industry struggled to meet the changing demands of reader and viewer.

Lehrer was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1934, the son of parents who had a bus line. In addition to the title of his A Bus of My Own memoirs, he collected bus memorabilia – from station signs to a real Flxible Clipper bus from 1946.

Beloved, of all things, buses. I did a piece for CNN in 1983 about a stunt driver who jumped on old school buses and crashed. The telephone rings. “Is this Keith?” My name is Jim Lehrer … “Asked for a VHS copy of the story. A week later he calls again “can’t thank you enough!”

– @ KeithOlbermann

Jim Lehrer followed in his father’s footsteps by serving in the Navy in the 1950s; he later claimed that the ‘first foreign words from him and his brother were’ semper fidelis’ and the first song we knew was the ‘Marine Corps Hymn’. ” pic.twitter.com/BXEPtfuPIJ

– @ jaketapper

After graduating from university in 1956, he served in the Marines for three years, later he called the experience so valuable that he thought that all young people should participate in the national service.

“I had no close phone calls, no encounters with danger, no smoking destinations with death,” he wrote.

“What I had was an opportunity to discover and test myself, physically and emotionally and spiritually, in important, sustainable ways.”

He worked from 1959 to 1970 with The Dallas Morning News and the now-defunct Dallas Times-Herald. Lehrer jumped to television for a nightly news broadcast in Dallas.

Lehrer wrote that it was ironic that the Watergate hearings helped establish the importance of public TV, because former US President Richard Nixon hated public service broadcasters. He also recalled that the long hearings gave him the opportunity to practice his new craft, and MacNeil, already a veteran, gave him valuable clues about how to speak clearly and conversate on camera.

He is survived by his wife, Kate; three daughters: Jamie, Lucy and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

Lehrer is on stage prior to a 2012 presidential debate in Denver for which he served as a moderator. (AFP via Getty Images)