Jim Nantz ‘two balls, Chris Myers’ family jewels and other NFL off-season delights

CBS football analyst Tony Romo (left) and play-by-play spokesman Jim NantzScreenshot: CBS

Outsider Houston Texans confidently entered Arrowhead Stadium to take on the acclaimed Kansas City Chiefs. The game started at 2:05 a.m. local time, much to the surprise of the chiefs, who were still reading their newspaper and finishing the last parts of their cruller. As Kansas City hastily wiped the crumbs off his shirt, Houston built a breathtaking 24-point lead. Now the Texans knew they could win. The Chiefs next scored six touchdowns. The Texans were no longer so sure.

Houston-Kansas City was the rare game in which a team that had a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter was clearly doomed to fail at the end of the second quarter. After the crossbar came in from Patrick Mahomes, quarterback from Kansas City, the Chiefs scored touchdowns at will and touchdowns in succession with apparent ease. “Have mercy! Think of the rear judge,” the officials pleaded, “whose arms are aching from all these touchdown signals in the morning.” Mahomes scored a few more touchdowns as they spoke.

So the game between Houston and Kansas City was in the last three quarters. Gif: CBS

Until Kansas City had collected 48 points, there was no room for all touchdowns in the stadium. Still, the Chiefs scored a few goals in the commercial breaks that weren’t even on the scoreboard. In the end, Travis met Kelce accidentally when he went to the Gatorade table. The excess touchdowns were thrown into a pile in the parking lot alongside the Houston Texans’ hopes and dreams.

In the third quarter, CBS spokesman Jim Nantz read a promo for an upcoming college basketball double header on the network to pause viewers from the monotony of Kansas City’s touchdown machine. Auburn against Florida and Oregon against Washington – it’s “two bullets of tires!” Said Nantz enthusiastically. “That’s what they call it,” he added with less. When analyst Tony giggled and asked Nantz to reread it, the veteran voice from CBS Sports said, “This is a long-standing line of promotions at CBS. It has made it through the generations.” By then, the chiefs were ready to add another To achieve a touchdown, so that the game was resumed and Nantz no longer had to discuss “two balls of tires”.

Promo Copy In-Jokes have a long tradition at CBS Sports. Pat Summerall was CBS’s leading NFL spokesman from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, and for much of that period, Murder, She Wrote was a linchpin of the CBS Sunday Night cast. So Summerall read a lot of murder, she wrote promos, and after a while he had the habit of saying the comma to amuse himself and his partner John Madden. That means he would only pause a little too long after the word “murder”. It was a stupid and pointless tick, which made it so funny if you knew you were listening.

“Two scoops of hoop” is a winking flourish written by a producer who knew that Nantz would be in the joke. The relationship between the author and the reader of the network promo copy is not always that playful. The above clip shows Ernie Anderson, whose warm, full-bodied tone was the voice of the ABC in-house spots for much of the late 20th century. In the brief but fascinating glimpse into Anderson’s craft, we see him working hard to match an awkward screenplay with frenetic footage from ABC’s prime time lineup. “Who the hell wrote that?” He grumbles towards sympathetic employees in the recording studio. A producer notes that it was someone named “McGuigan” and everyone in the room mumbles “McGuigan, McGuigan, McGuigan” and examines how their hatred of this person feels in their mouths.

In fairness, McGuigan’s script lacked a sense of rhythm (although skilful Anderson had managed to save him). The pattern for the week Who is the boss? it’s not a lot of fun saying an episode. The pep of “two balls of tires” is missing – words that Nantz uttered with pleasure on Sunday, even if he heard them with regret at the same time.

Kirk Cousins, Mage of Persistence …?

For the Minnesota Vikings’ encounter with the San Francisco 49ers, the NBC production team put together a graphic sequence in which Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota quarterback, introduced himself as headliner on a cabaret stage bathed in Viking Violet. I’m still trying to figure out what the metaphor is supposed to mean here.

My first theory was that cousins ​​should be a magician – measured by the carnivalist word processor, the dimly lit stage, and the sparkling cloud that conjures up every new data point. But since the statistical reason is that cousins ​​never change, what kind of magic should he do? The magic of being pretty much the same guy every day? That doesn’t make sense, although admittedly it sounds like a magical act that Kirk Cousins ​​could put together.

Screenshot: NBC

After looking at the graphics a few hundred times, I came to the conclusion that the late drift of the headlamp from cousins ​​- and a flattering display of the defense units that played alongside cousins ​​- was the crucial moment is. The idea seems to be that the experienced quarterback’s added time only makes sense if you watch out for all defensive teammates who let him down. That said, putting Kirk Cousins ​​in the spotlight is misleading. NBC made this clear by putting Kirk Cousins ​​in the spotlight.

This presentation of Sunday Night Football’s “ADVANCED” statistics is more coherent. The story: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws short passes to recipients who then walk a long way. It’s a nice observation from the production team, but you may be wondering why these rather simple numbers count as “ADVANCED” statistics. Here is the crucial difference: Every time a series of data points can be visualized in a really computer-friendly way, preferably with many light green wire grids and electronic signal tones, this is an “ADVANCED” statistic.

As you can see, “ADVANCED” treatment is not about making a significant distinction in the numbers themselves. It’s about engaging audiences with the unprecedented power of NBC resources to gather information. So it would not be enough just to present the data – the artists have to make Jimmy Garoppolo’s passing numbers look like they were characters in the 1982 Tron movie so people could say “Wow! I’m in a personal computer ! “Feeling, and you will know that it was the most modern technology.

Dan Fouts, Chris Myers and the art of live TV euphemism

CBS announcer Ian Eagle (left) and analyst Dan FoutsScreenshot: CBS

As CBS played two games last weekend, the network’s second strongest team, Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and ex-chargers quarterback Dan Fouts (analysis), got a rare showcase after the season. Fouts doesn’t get as much attention as your Tony Romos or Cris Collinsworths, but he’s one of the better color commentators working in the NFL. His breakdowns of activity in the field are useful, but what I like most about him is that he wears a puckish disrespect. Choosing Eagle as Fout’s play-by-play announcer is a wise decision: The buttoned approach and the warm attention of Eagle are a good addition to the mischief of his stand partner.

A typical fouts moment occurred in the second quarter of the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens game. After Baltimore Brandon Williams’ defensive stance prevented the titans from running Derrick Henry behind the scenes – one of the rare situations where the Ravens could thwart Henry’s gruesome advance – Fouts shared details he’d learned about Williams. “He’s wearing a t-shirt that says” F.S.U. “and it’s not Florida State University,” said Fouts. “It’s” dirty stuff, “” added Fouts. “Well -” Eagle said with a nervous laugh at that moment and said something to derail fouts before the old QB could think of other ways to say “Fuck” and “Shit” on TV without actually saying them ,

But Fouts knows where the limits of adequacy are, as he demonstrated elsewhere on the show when a touchdown pass for Titan’s tight-end Jonnu Smith was scrutinized in the retake. Smith had come down in the end zone and grabbed the ball on the sidelines a moment before rolling. The question was whether he had caught the ball in the field. When Fouts found that Smith’s buttocks had touched the floor within the end zone, he remarked, “The left cheek may have dropped. One cheek is enough for two knees, right?” It was the first time in human history that a question was asked.

Fouts wanted to say “two feet,” but he was right that one buttocks were enough to determine the presence of a recipient in the field, as CBS analyst Gene Steratore confirmed. “Can you split your cheeks?” Fouts asked inscrutably. It was certainly not the first time that a specific question was asked, but perhaps the first time that it was asked Gene Steratore. Maybe not! Gene comes around.

Whatever the case, “cheek” is a term that lies within the bleak limits of good sport. Fox side reporter Chris Myers may have ventured into the wilderness of inappropriateness during Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers game. Myers reported that Jadeveon Clowney, who was on the defensive in Seattle, had “eye pain” after leaving the field. “I don’t know how you say it on TV,” said Myers, and he was right when he continued, “Let’s just say he was hit in the family jewels.” So when you share stories with your buddies, say it down in the Passaic OTB, but unfortunately you don’t say it on TV. “Groin” or “groin area” is a commonly used nomenclature. Nevertheless, I hope that Myers will stick to its funnier wording and become the “jewel of the family” – everyone needs a catch.

Play-by-play spokesman Joe Buck was nervous at the moment, but didn’t want Myers’ colorful phraseology to upset the television show. “Chris Myers, who demands everything from us,” Buck remarked, and cleverly laughed at the uncomfortable moment with a reference from pop culture. Bock’s standard of behavior in the air has apparently loosened since then. Randy Moss pretended to pull his pants down.

Your conference championship QuantumPicks

The AFC championship game

Tennessee Titans vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern, CBS): Germany’s official Tennessee Titans fan club is back with a series of hype posters on the topic of “pre-game” and does not disappoint.

The NFC championship game

Green Bay Packers vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (Sunday, 6:40 p.m., Fox): There has been a lot of talk this week about the sign theft scheme developed by the Houston Astros, but Green Bay Packers’ linebacker Preston Smith can self-electrify and emit green zaps at will. I’m pretty sure it cheats too.

