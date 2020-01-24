Jim Root: I postpone having a family to devote my life to Slipknot

Jim Root of Slipknot says that he postponed having a family to devote his life to the band.

The guitarist was talking to the Irish website Joe when he talked about the hard work needed to build a successful career – and also got into the routine of touring.

He said: “It is a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice. It is almost as if you have two alternative realities in which you live. You have your home world and then your tour world.

“I postponed the founding of a family because I knew I would be on the road all the time, so when I go home, it’s just like … me. I find that hard to pack my brains and is sometimes a bit difficult. “

He added: “When we tour, we don’t just tour for a month or two and we are ready for the year – we tour six, eight, maybe sometimes nine or 10 months of the year.

“That is a lot of time away from home and for over 20 years, I start to realize at the age that I am now that it is from:” Wow, I have given this band a little bit my whole life. “Willingly. I don’t regret it and I wouldn’t change a second. I learned so much. “

Slipknot is currently touring the UK and Europe to support their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

The band plays tonight (January 24) in Birmingham and Saturday in London. they will follow that with an intimate studio session for the Rock Show of BBC Radio 1 with Daniel P Carter.

Slipknot returns to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-expanding clash of music, art and culture.”

