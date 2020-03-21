Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton Guitars Hit Auction Block

It definitely makes for a heavenly kiss – a set of guitars played or owned by some of the greatest rock legends ever made for auction.

The folks at Gotta Have Rock and Roll are auctioning off a slew of famous guitarists and / or owned by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin was built Jimmy Page, Duane Allman, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards, among others.

Hendrix’s 1967 electric Starfire V cherry guitar, leftie is, of course, the most expensive … with a starting bid of $ 250,000. It was expected to raise $ 400k, and Hendrix used it in May 1968 when he and Frank Zappa playing a bad concert … in a bar after a rain shower

Guitar in mint condition and the auctions there is documentation of the reliability and a photo of Jimi lubricating it.

There’s also Jimmy Page’s burgundy Fender Stratocaster, which is expected to fetch around $ 150k. He used the guitar for many gigs when he stayed in Nevada in late May / early June 1991. Legend has it … Jimmy was traveling somewhere and a guitarist from a band that performs there introduces himself. Jimmy ended up jamming them several times.

Duane Alman’s Fuan Coronado II guitar is also expected to rack up $ 150k … Keith Richards’ Gibson Flying V could go for around $ 125k … while Eric Clapton’s custom made Taylor Sunburst guitar $ 40k.

Not to mention Picks and amps!