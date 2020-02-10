Jimin de BTS makes a generous donation to his Alma Mater in Busan

It was later revealed that Jimin from BTS donated desks and chairs to his alma mater high school in Busan.

On February 9, Jimin was reported to have donated new desks and chairs for the 1,200 students at Busan High School of the Arts. Jimin apparently did not want to publicize his gift and did the good deed quietly during the winter holidays.

Last year, Jimin donated 100 million won (about $ 87,914) to the Education Bureau of Metropolitan City of Busan for use in education development, and 30 percent of the donations went to been paid to his alma mater. The singer also distributed signed BTS albums to the last 60 graduates of a now closed primary school in Busan, and provided 10 of these students with funds to purchase their college uniforms.

Jimin also inspired his fans to give back to the community. One of his fan clubs donated 10 million won (about $ 8,416) as a scholarship to Busan High School of Arts last month, and the scholarship will be awarded to students in need who study dance, music or art. Last October, to celebrate Jimin’s birthday, fans launched a “blood donation relay” project.

