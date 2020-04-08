Jimmy Fallon’s daughter lost her hair in the middle of an interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson

Jimmy Fallon’s daughter is a constant gift, and one day late Tuesday in her life she tried to do the job of assembling a late-night talk show from her home. As always, distractions are just too much!

This time it was a great moment for Winnie’s youngest daughter as she had just come home to her teeth … as it was going on at the time Jimmy was already talking to visitors Ciara and Russell Wilson. Russell spoke about the important charity work he was involved in, and how his company was recovering from coronavirus infection when Winnie suddenly went into the room.

Jimmy tried to stop him for a moment until he was eager to hear what he was saying. “Dad, I lost my teeth,” he told her. And just like that, he had to decide to stop his thinking. But as parents, Ciara and Russell enjoyed a great time like Jimmy.

Ciara asks Winnie how this happened, and it turns out that something went back and forth behind the scenes just because of the tooth decay. “My mother put a strand on my teeth and tried to remove her and then when she was working,” Winnie explained.

And while Jimmy was talking to visitors about how he could handle life inside, life went well beyond the room for him and his family.

Calling it “normal,” Ciara and Russell said they have to get used to kids interrupting their video conferencing and everything else.

Like many parents across the country, they (and sometimes teachers) have grown up to be assistant coaches with Russell joining the gym and Ciara even teaching her whole family how to dance … her whole family. .

“How’s Russell doing on the dance floor?” Jimmy asked him.

“She got the nice little one – she was a sack dancer,” they finally replied.

“Eh, you’re in my pocket, you know what I’m talking about?” Russell smiled, though we’re not sure he was looking for that.

“He’s got his pretty little shadow where he’s going and he’s doing really well,” Ciara said.

Jimmy lives through his wonderful reunion with the “At Home” series on “The Tonight Show.” The sheer chaos of being at home with her family is a real joy to watch and to give her new energy. In addition, we are deeply in love with her daughters Winnie and Franny.

Depending on how much we want to go back to the way the world was going, we almost enjoyed watching “At Home” tonight in a consistent way when things were over. Maybe Jimmy could have imagined his Friday show at home, or at least come back at some point.

We miss her daughter, her cool slides and the gym, the amazing “pictures” her daughter has created … all in all.

