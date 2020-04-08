Jimmy Graves of Great Britain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are currently being treated at the hospital.

No one has scored more goals in English football than this 80-year-old, who was part of the 1966 World Cup victory.

In May 2015, Graves suffered a severe stroke that limited her to a wheelchair.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“We can confirm that our record-breaking goal scorer Jimmy Griez is currently being treated at the hospital,” Tottenham said in a statement late Tuesday evening.

“We are in touch with his family and will provide more updates during this time,” he said.

“Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”

The Griffiths are next in line with Chelsea’s free-kick, scoring 132 goals in 169 games before joining AC Milan’s Italian giants.

The striker returned to England in December 1969 while joining Spurs with 99 99,999 and scored a record 266 goals in 379 games for the North London club.

Before joining West Ham as the late Aal, Martin Peters won two FA Cups and a Cup Winners’ Cup.

He scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, with an injury in the 1966 World Cup group stage match that allowed Sir Jeff Horst to take a chance on the team.

[Tags ToTranslate] Tottenham Hotspur [t] Chelsea fc [t] Jimmy Graves [Premier League] Premier Football League [Football] Sports