A person of England’s correct greats, Jimmy Greaves, turns 80 on Thursday.

Greaves was and continues to be the best goalscorer in the historical past of the English prime flight, with stats Cristiano Ronaldo would be happy of.

He starred for Chelsea, Milan, Tottenham and West Ham in addition to successful the hearts and minds of tens of millions as a single half of Saint and Greavsie post-retirement.

But he has never ever been recognised in any honours list, he skipped England’s crowning glory at the 1966 Planet Cup and was only introduced with his winners medal in 2009.

Greaves scored 44 ambitions in 57 England game titles, but missed out on the closing from West Germany, possessing lost his location to Geoff Hurst in earlier rounds when he was hurt.

Beneath, talkSPORT.com will take a search at the amazing numbers at the rear of Greaves’ prolific profession.

44 – His international targets, fourth on England’s all-time record powering Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

57 – caps for his country, much less than any other England participant with 40 or far more plans.

6 – global hat-tips, continue to a record. That includes 4-intention hauls against Northern Ireland in 1963 and Norway in 1966.

41 – league ambitions for Chelsea in the 1960-61 time, for the duration of which he turned 21.

£99,999 – fee paid out by Tottenham to signal him from AC Milan – supervisor Invoice Nicholson was in search of to safeguard Greaves from the force of being Britain’s first £100,000 player.

266 – plans in his 10 a long time at Tottenham, producing him the club’s record scorer. He is also seventh on Chelsea’s all-time listing with 132.

5 – big honours received in his profession – the 1966 Earth Cup with England, two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup with Spurs and a Serie A title with Milan.

780 – Greaves’ England legacy amount, issued in November 2019 to mark the A few Lions’ one,000th global match and meaning he was the 780th male to participate in for England.

2009 – the year Greaves was awarded a Planet Cup medal – he had been excluded acquiring not played in the 1966 closing but a transform in FIFA rules observed all squad members rewarded.