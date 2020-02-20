[jimmy-greaves:-the-tottenham-and-england-legend’s-amazing-quantities-as-former-striker-turns-eighty]

A single of England’s correct footballing greats, Jimmy Greaves, turns 80 on Thursday.

Greaves was and remains the greatest goalscorer in the record of the English top flight, with stats comparable to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the fashionable era.

Getty Pictures Jimmy Greaves scored 266 targets in 379 appearances concerning the a long time 1961 to 1970

He starred for Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham and West Ham among the some others, successful the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands as a person fifty percent of Saint and Greavsie post-retirement.

But he has in no way been recognised in any honours list, he skipped England’s crowning glory at the 1966 Environment Cup and his distinctive tale has not attained present day audiences.

Greavsie, the newest instalment in BT Sport’s acclaimed sequence of feature-duration documentaries, tells the tale of the meteoric increase, tragic tumble and glorious reinvention of one of England’s finest strikers with hardly ever seen archive footage and interviews with some of the game’s largest names.

Beneath, talkSPORT.com requires a glance at the extraordinary figures powering Greaves’ prolific profession.

Danny Greaves on the campaign for his dad, Jimmy Greaves, to be honoured

44 – worldwide goals, fourth on England’s all-time listing guiding Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

57 – caps for his region, far less than any other England participant with 40 or additional plans.

6 – global hat-tips, still a document. That involves four-objective hauls from Northern Eire in 1963 and Norway in 1966.

41 – league objectives for Chelsea in the 1960-61 year, through which he turned 21.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jimmy Greaves commenced his job at Chelsea when he was just 17

£99,999 – charge compensated by Tottenham to indication him from AC Milan – manager Invoice Nicholson was trying to find to shield Greaves from the stress of being Britain’s 1st £100,000 participant.

266 – plans in his 10 a long time at Tottenham, earning him the club’s document scorer. He is also seventh on Chelsea’s all-time checklist with 132.

five – major honours received in his vocation – the 1966 World Cup with England, two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup with Spurs and a Serie A title with Milan.

getty Greaves turns 80 on Thursday

780 – Greaves’ England legacy amount, issued in November 2019 to mark the 3 Lions’ 1,000th worldwide match and which means he was the 780th male to perform for England.

2009 – the calendar year Greaves was awarded a Earth Cup medal – he experienced been excluded having not played in the 1966 last but a adjust in FIFA rules noticed all squad associates rewarded.