‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant on special

Jimmy Kimmel dedicated the show Monday evening of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in memory of Kobe Bryant. Kobe has been invited to Jimmy’s show 15 times.

Over the course of the hour, Jimmy looked back at some of these conversations, including the appearances after Kobe won the NBA championships and the Olympic gold.

To begin the broadcast, Jimmy, holding back his tears, remembered Kobe in a monologue transcribed below, describing the legacy left by NBA legend:

“Hi. I’m Jimmy Kimmel. And the show tonight will be different from our usual show. We don’t have a studio audience here tonight because going on with a comedy show didn’t seem right to me. happened yesterday. So I just want to speak to you directly.

As you no doubt know, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven of their friends were killed in a helicopter accident yesterday in Los Angeles. And it was a punch in the stomach for many of us. Kobe was – and I know it may not make sense – but he was just the last person you could imagine anything like that.

He was so strong and beautiful and intelligent and energetic. He was a hero. And when I say that I’m not talking about a hero like real heroes like the firefighters or the doctors and nurses who save lives; I don’t want to compare what he did to live with what they do. I know there are more important things than basketball, almost everything is more important.

But Kobe was a hero in the way Superman is a hero. He was so tall, it was almost like he was a fictional character. He was a real superhero with a costume and everything that walked among us. Those of us who love the Lakers know it seemed like it had always come, it has always shown itself to save the day. He wanted to save the situation. He had a force of will. He never gave up.

As an athlete, he was incredibly gifted, more than almost anyone. He was gifted beyond reason. Yet he worked harder than everyone else. He worked harder than people with far less talent than he did. He took his work and his quest for excellence very seriously. He was completely dedicated to being as good as he could be, which inspires anyone to do anything, and we loved him because of that.

But we also loved him because he was ours. We have seen it grow here. He came to LA when he was a teenager and, unlike almost all other superstar athletes, he never left. In his 20-year career, he has worn only two uniforms, for the Lakers and for the United States Olympic team.

There were times when it looked like he would be leaving, but he didn’t. He stayed until the end. And he’s someone that almost everyone in the city has loved, not just fans of the Lakes. Everyone lit up when they saw it. I have seen it several times.

He was special. He was a special person. A great basketball player, of course, but more than that. He had so many interests outside of sport. He was extremely curious. He called people he admired to interview them. Business leaders, writers, inventors. He always learned, always improved. He was hungry for that.

When he was injured, when he tore his Achilles, I sent him a book and, to my surprise, he read it and then called me to discuss it in a manic manner. He wanted to know everything about it. And I was like, ‘I don’t know, Kobe. I did not write it, I just bought the book. ‘I had to put him in touch with the guy who wrote the book. And that’s how it was.

I have had many conversations with Kobe outside of television and they have always involved his daughters. Always. Once he retired from basketball, his life revolved around their lives. He was very proud of them. He loved being a father.

When my son had heart surgery, he came to see me several times. He made a comment once Billy, my son, was out of the hospital to meet him. He wanted to meet him. And, from time to time, he would check to see how he was doing.

And, yes, I know he was not a perfect person. I understand that. My intention is not to canonize him or to pass judgment on things of which I know nothing. But I will say that he loved his family, that he worked very hard and that he brought a lot of joy to many people in this city and he will be missed.

And I hope you will pray for his daughter, Gianna, and for their mother, Vanessa, for the three girls left by Kobe who lost their father and sister, and for his friends who were on this flight with him, the family Altobelli, Christina Mauser’s family, The Chester family, Ara Zobayan, the pilot. I can’t imagine how much they miss.

It was a terrible loss for these families and for the Lakers, for Kobe’s teammates, for his fans. That’s right – there is no silver lining here. It’s all bad. It’s sad.

He was a bright light and that’s how I want to remember him.

He participated in the show 15 times. We had many fun and interesting conversations. And tonight we’re going to share some of those who remember him, starting with what turned out to be the last interview I had to do with him from September of last year. “

On Monday’s show, Jimmy directed viewers who would like to remember Kobe in a philanthropic way to donate to KVBFF.org, the Kobe Foundation and Vanessa Bryant.

Watch the full episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

