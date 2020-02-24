jimmy-kimmel-states-he-is-‘grateful-for-the-time-we-had’-with-gianna,-kobe-bryant-through-staples-center-memorial

LOS ANGELES — Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel suggests at a community memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the earth could be “grateful for the time we had with them.”

An emotional Kimmel stated Monday that a constructive issue he located to get away from the tragedy was gratitude for the lives of the nine people killed last thirty day period in a helicopter crash and “the time we have left with every other.”

Kimmel claimed sporting activities is unique in that it delivers jointly people from several backgrounds to celebrate some thing they all enjoy.

Approximately the entire crowd heeded Kimmel’s suggestion that they introduce on their own and shake palms and hug the people today following to them. That was adopted by a spontaneous chant of “Kobe.”

The Connected Press contributed to this report.