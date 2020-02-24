jimmy-kimmel-states-he-is-‘grateful-for-the-time-we-had’-with-gianna,-kobe-bryant-throughout-staples-center-memorial

LOS ANGELES — Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel claims at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the entire world could be “grateful for the time we had with them.”

An psychological Kimmel claimed Monday that a favourable detail he discovered to choose absent from the tragedy was gratitude for the life of the nine men and women killed last thirty day period in a helicopter crash and “the time we have remaining with each individual other.”

Kimmel explained sports activities is one of a kind in that it brings collectively persons from various backgrounds to celebrate some thing they all really like.

Nearly the overall crowd heeded Kimmel’s suggestion that they introduce them selves and shake arms and hug the folks upcoming to them. That was adopted by a spontaneous chant of “Kobe.”

The Involved Push contributed to this report.