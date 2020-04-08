Jin Ki Joo And Lee Jang Woo In The Speech For New Week Drama

Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo may be in the drama for the new weekend!

On April 8, Ilgan Sports reports that Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo will star in the KBS 2TV weekend drama “Loving Samkwang Villa” (literal title).

The FL Entertainment and Hunus Entertainment actor reports that the two actors have received a casting offer and are being re-examined.

“Lovers Samkwang Villa” a story about a variety of people who gathered in the apartment called Samkwang Villa. Drama is going to show how these people are assumed to be foreigners began to run and feel loved. The story sends a message that no matter what is difficult in the world, the warm seeds of love are still in human relationships and of course they are worthless. Along with Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo, Jeon In Hwa and Hwang Shin Hye have also received offers for the drama.

Jin Ki Joo is offered the role of Lee Bit Chae Woon, a hotbed of ambition, ambassador and designer at the interior design shop. She must have been wary of her environment because she had cared for her mother since childhood. Her last goal was to become a textile designer.

On the other hand, Lee Jang Woo talks about playing the role of architect Woo Jae Hee. She became a straight easy anger, and at the same time, she said that a handsome, intelligent, and very confident that she is often arrogant. He often goes biter bit, but with the skilled rid of the state, with pretended everything is planned from the beginning. While at work, he is very sensitive to small details.

Director Hong Seok Goo of “The Golden Cross,” “The Perfect Wife,” and “The Only One” and screenwriter, Yoon Kyung Ah of “Brain,” “About Mom,” and “Momentum 18” will be “Samkwang Villa Lovers,” “which is slated to air in September as” Once Again. “

