Jin Se Yeon Converts With Archeologist for “Born Again” Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Born Again” has released Jin Se Yeon as the new character of Jung Sa Bin.

This mystery melodrama centers on detective, lover detective, and serial killer who loves detective lover. Her life ended 32 years ago, but her fate has come back to life after a new life. Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk will each play two different characters in two separate lives.

In the drama, Jin Se Yeon portrays two characters: Jung Ha Eun, the owner of a used bookstore who has suffered from cardiomyopathy, and Jung Sa Bin, an archaeologist who is trying to find out what the story is about.

The new cherries show Jin Se Yeon as the current Jung Sa Bin. Jung Sa Bin worked as a professor of bone archeology at a university and also performed bone autopsies for the National Forensic Service. While Jung Ha Eun is cleaner and more gentle, Jung Sa Bin shows a much simpler charisma. Hair Bin Jung Sa planned so as not to encounter, and the view is a sharp focus on the monitor. She frowns as she sees unexpected results, and she relies on the screen to look closer.

In college, Jung Sa Bin practiced living on excavation sites, earning him the nickname “skeleton lover.” He is the only satisfied figure in the restoration of the story and the secret of the unknown framework. Viewers are curious to know what they are trying to do and what kind of key they will play in connecting their past and present mysteries.

The production crew said, “Jin Se Yeon actually visited the National Forensic Service to drop the role. Thanks to our careful efforts not to miss out on the details, we made the scene even better.”

The “Born Again” premieres April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

