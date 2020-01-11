Jin Se Yeon faces more intrigue and interference in “Queen: Love And War”

Loading...

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” revealed new still images of Jin Se Yeon.

“Queen: Love and War” tells the story of Kang Eun Bo, a woman who wants to bring to justice the murderer of her twin sister. To do this, she will have to compete with all the eligible nobles in the palace to win the heart of King Lee Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who was troubled by strange dreams after being shot in the head.

In the last still images, Kang Eun Bo, who has already had to overcome interference barriers in the competition, faces another attempt to thwart his efforts in the kitchen part of the competition, when his ingredients suddenly disappear.

A source from the drama said: “Thanks to Jin Se Yeon, who always wears a smile on his face and puts it on the set, this day of shooting also went quickly and in a good atmosphere. In the Queen’s selection there will be improved plans as well as a surprise touch, so look forward to it. “

The next episode of “Queen: Love and War” will air on January 11 at 10:50 pm KST.

