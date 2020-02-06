Jin Se Yeon is strong against the enemy in “Queen: Love And War”

The strength and tenacity of Jin Se Yeon will be tested in “Queen: Love and War”.

On February 6, TV Chosun published photos of the actress, a few days before the final. The Palace Romance and its lead actress ranked on the list of most popular dramas and actors for the fourth week of January.

In the drama, Jin Se Yeon portrays the heroine Kang Eun Bo who started dreaming of becoming a queen to fight those who try to gain power by injuring innocent people. Last week, she revealed the secret of her deceased twin sister and her former queen.

In the still images, Jin Se Yeon fiercely looks at the person standing in front of her despite the knife pointed at her neck. This is the scene where Kang Eun Bo was dragged through a snowy field with her hair and hands tied. She does not flinch even when the sharp point of the knife stabs her skin.

This scene was filmed in January on a mountain pass in the Taebaek Mountains called Daegwallyeong in Gangwon Province. Although he only wears a single layer in the cold outside, Jin Se Yeon only focused on the right shot. She put a hot packet on her lips so that her mouth wouldn’t dry out from the wind before entering the character to film.

When the cameras started to roll, the actress poured out the emotions she had prepared and passionately portrayed the intrepid Kang Eun Bo. She perfectly said her lines without any errors and deserved applause on the set.

A source from the drama said: “In order to reward those who love” Queen: Love and War “, we released some of the last 15th and 16th episodes. An unexpected story plays out until the end. Please wait impatiently for how the story will end like Kang Eun Bo and Jin Se Yeon. “

What happened to Kang Eun Bo who was staying with Lee Kyung (played by Kim Min Kyu) inside the palace, and why is she standing alone in the middle of a snowy mountain path? Find out when “Queen: Love and War” will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episode with English subtitles now!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?