Jin Se Yeon, Kim Min Kyu and many others show great teamwork and passion while filming “Queen: Love And War”

With only one episode remaining, TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” posted behind-the-scenes photos from the cast.

Last week, tensions increased as the secret behind the twin of the deceased queen was revealed and the fight for the throne continued.

The latest photos tell the story of Jin Se Yeon, from a news gatherer to a concubine. She encourages staff with a bright smile even when filming in harsh environments like a mountain or in a cart.

Kim Min Kyu’s growth is also captured in these photos as he transforms from a tearful prince into a dashing king. He laughs by getting a top knot on his head, shows his skills on horseback and wishes the staff on the set good luck.

Viewers saw Do Sang Woo go from a simple young man in the countryside to an ambitious man after the throne. After filming scenes in which he exposed his sinister plans, the actor greeted the staff with a friendly wave.

Lee Yul Eum showed the passionate efforts behind his depiction of a broken-hearted queen. She warmed her hands next to a small radiator and worked as a team with her co-stars.

The character of Lee Si Eon came down from the street as the country’s main news gatherer to the palace as a security guard. He was having fun on set by making a “V” sign behind Jin Se Yeon’s head and making playful expressions on camera while warming himself by the fire.

A source from the drama said, “I was very grateful and grateful. I was so fortunate to have met such comforting colleagues. Everyone who participated in “Queen: Love and War” devoted all their passion to the last episode, so look forward to it. “

The latest episode of “Queen: Love and War” will air on February 9 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

