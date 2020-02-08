Jin Se Yeon puts his life on the line to reach an agreement on “Queen: Love And War”

The plot continues to thicken on “Queen: Love and War!”

TV Chosun’s drama tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (Jin Se Yeon), a woman determined to avenge the murder of her twin sister. To obtain justice for her family, she must participate in a fierce contest to win the heart of King Yi Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who is troubled by strange dreams.

In the new still images, Jin Se Yeon puts a knife to her throat as she negotiates with an invisible opponent. Despite the extreme of her action, there is no trace of fear or hesitation on her face as she prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice for an unknown cause or to make her way out of a delicate situation.

This scene was filmed on January 9 at Mungyeongsaejae in North Gyeongsang Province. During rehearsals, Jin Se Yeon experienced the details of how to hold the knife and the angle from which he touched his throat as well as immersing himself in his character’s emotions. At the start of filming, she impressed the staff with the way she controlled her breathing to express her character’s shock and her determination to hide her fear.

The production staff said, “Thanks to Jin Se Yeon’s unwavering passion, we were able to film a very tense scene. Please look forward to the plot twists that will occur during the February 8 episode.

The next episode of “Queen: Love and War” will air on February 8 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

