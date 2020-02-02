Jin Se Yeon smiles as he prepares a concoction in “Queen: Love And War”

“Queen: Love and War” from TV Chosun shared new shots of Jin Se Yeon concocting an herbal decoction.

In “Queen: Love and War”, Jin Se Yeon plays two roles, Queen Kang Eun Gi who was murdered and Kang Eun Bo, his twin sister who is trying to find the people who killed his sister.

Although the path has been difficult for her, Kang Eun Bo can be seen in the new still images with a smile on her face as she prepares an herbal decoction. She sits in front of the pots and stirs the flames herself, a smile appears on her face as she sighs in relief. It remains to be seen, however, what exactly it is preparing.

The production team shared: “Jin Se Yeon is very thorough in her analysis of the scenario, so she is always able to remain stable when things break out in chaos. In the next episode, things will heat up and with only three episodes remaining until the end of the drama, please keep watching to see what’s going on. “

The new episode of “Queen: Love and War” will air on February 2 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

