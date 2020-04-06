Jin Se Yeon talks about Drawing 2 Characters in “Born Again” + Describing How They Are and Different

Jin Se Yeon hit “Born Again”!

The upcoming KBS 2TV mystery melodrama will be centered around the detective, lover detective, and serial killer who loves the detective lover. Her life ended 32 years ago, but her fate has come back to life after a new life. Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk will each play two different characters in two separate lives.

On April 6, the actress spoke about the decision behind her appearance and shared her thoughts about her character.

“When I first read the script, I could imagine the background of the drama, and each character felt alive,” she began. “I’m also very drawn to the concept that appeals to the connected soul.”

In the drama, Jin Se Yeon portrays two characters: Jung Ha Eun, the owner of a used bookstore who has suffered from cardiomyopathy, and Jung Sa Bin, an archaeologist who is trying to find out what the story is about. The actress explained, “The looks and personalities are very different. Ha Eun is really good, has a quiet personality, and is definitely wearing a skirt, while Sa Bin is more vibrant, tight, and wearing comfortable pants.”

She continued, “But they have the same thoughts about the life of someone else. She had a way how to not give the behavior of other people and reflect the same way.”

Jin Se Yeon’s two characters will meet Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk, two different characters to create a mysterious melodrama.

“I feel that ‘Born Again’ is a unique type,” he said. “It’s a story about the soul and reincarnation connects the past and present, began as a new job. You will be able to watch how the suspension of three days ago and the three men in the present meet and connect. Please expects.”

The “Born Again” premieres April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles in Viki. In the meantime, check out the latest teaser here!

