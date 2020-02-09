Jin Seo Yeon must save Sooyoung from the generation of girls from trouble in “Tell me what you saw”

OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” has posted new photos of Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung in danger.

“Tell Me What You Saw” is a thriller that tells the story of Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk), a genius profiler named Oh Hyun Jae who lost everything and Cha Soo Young (Sooyoung) with a photographic memory. They team up to find a serial killer who has returned.

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Young had discovered traces left by Jung Chan Goo (Kim Seo Ha), a suspect on the run. She relayed to Oh Hyun Jae, “There are blood stains on the door handle of the third freezer,” but her message was not relayed correctly due to the surrounding noise. Not realizing this, Cha Soo Young entered the freezer alone and was attacked by Jung Chan Goo.

The new images show Cha Soo Young searching the freezer with a nervous look in his eyes, as well as Jung Chan Goo after disguising himself as a security guard to jump on him. All they leave behind is the little receipt that Cha Soo Young used, and it is discovered by Hwang Ha Young (Jin Seo Yeon). It remains to be seen whether Oh Hyun Jae and Hwang Ha Young will find enough clues to find Jung Chan Goo and save Cha Soo Young.

The fate of Cha Soo Young will be revealed in the next episode of “Tell Me What You Saw”, which will air at 10:50 p.m. KST February 9.

