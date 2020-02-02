Jin Sun Kyu Reveals Why All “Extreme Job” Distribution Refused Offers To Be Featured In Chicken Ads

Jin Sun Kyu revealed that the stars of the blockbuster movie “Extreme Job” have all opted out of the lucrative fried chicken chain ad offers!

In the February 2 episode of JTBC’s “Movie Room” variety show, the actor appeared as a guest alongside “Extreme Job” director Lee Byung Hun and producer Kim Sung Hwan.

Released in January 2019, “Extreme Job” was a resounding success at the box office – just one month after its first theatrical release, the film broke the highest revenue record ever recorded by a film in history from the Korean box office. “Extreme Job” has not only set a new record for the highest ticket sales ever made by a Korean comedy film, it has also become the second most watched film in Korea of ​​all time. Last spring, Kevin Hart announced that he would co-produce (and probably star) an American remake of the film.

The blockbuster film stars Ryu Seung Ryong, Honey Lee, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Dong Hwi and Gong Myung as a group of five detectives hiding to break an organized drug network. Things go wrong when the fried chicken restaurant they set up for their investigations becomes very popular, and they soon find themselves spending more time on chicken than their police work.

When he appeared on “Movie Room”, Jin Sun Kyu shared that due to the immense popularity of the film, all the stars had received offers to appear in advertisements for various fried chicken channels, but that they had decided to refuse them.

“After the film became a success,” he said, “we discussed it quietly among ourselves. Since our film was supposed to represent small business owners, we decided that if we received offers to promote specific brands (chicken), we would respectfully decline. “

“Although I only received one offer,” he continued, “the other (the stars) received more. But they all kept their promises. We wanted to keep the message of the film intact. “

