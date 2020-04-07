Jinyoung and Yoo Ji Tae GOT7 Introduce New Roman Characters “When I Love You”

GOT7’s Jinyoung and Yoo Ji Tae have teased for a character in the upcoming tvN drama “When I Love You”!

“If My Love Is My Love” will tell the love story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo who were the only lovers in college and reunite many years later. Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play the characters while they are younger, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will take on the role after the characters join the forties.

Yoo Ji Tae will be playing with Han Jae Hyun who has been a cold businessman for some time now. That is, Yoo Ji Tae points out, “Han Jae Hyun, now an adult, can be described with the phrase ‘ambition,’ ‘first love saved,’ and ‘forgetfulness.’ Han Jae Hyun, whose ambition has grown in the face of reality, will open his eyes once more with confidence and it is not his fault that he is kept in his heart when he meets Yoo Ji Soo’s first love.

Jinyoung chose “justice,” “family,” and “Yoon Ji Soo” to portray Han Jae Hyun’s past. Former law school student Han Jae Hyun blazed with passion and kindness, and was largely influenced by the family and Yoon Ji Soo. In particular, Jinyoung mentions the character’s father, curiosity about Han Jae Hyun’s past. In addition, the contrast of himself now, Han Jae Hyun became a rage against unfair conduct and causing other people think about social issues. Viewers can wait a long time while slowly interrupting Han Jae Hyun during their first love affair with Yoon Ji Soo.

Together, Jinyoung Yoo Ji Tae and will complete picture about life and love story of a man. The two actors have already raised how they would portray Han Jae Hyun’s other side and present.

“If My Love is My Love” is set for April 25 following the conclusion of “Hi Bye, Mama” and will be available on Viki.

Take a look at the teaser for the drama below!

