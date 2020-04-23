Jinyoung + GOT7 + Becomes Whole, Because Love Loves

tvN drama “When I Loved My Love” has seen the latest GOT7 Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee news!

“When I Loved My Love” is a new drama about the stories of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who were the only lovers in college despite coming from different parts of the world. Many years later, once his life was over, he could no longer pave the way.

Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play characters during their younger years in the 1990s, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will take on the role after the characters merge into the forties, today.

Han Jae Hyun was a law-abiding general who was passionate about justice and was concerned about the issues of society at the time, while Yoon Ji Soo was one of the pianists who grew up in a wealthy family. At first, the two college students didn’t have much in common – but despite their icy personality, Han Jae Hyun ended up unarkacteristically letting Yoon Ji Soo down when they were in public.

On April 23, the drama begins with a brief preview of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo’s relationship. While it may seem a bit awkward, one of the students feels close to me during the day. Sitting on the sofa in a meeting room for a college club, both Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo appear to be very focused on whatever is playing on screen before them.

To find out what are joined with two people who differ, the laughter to premiere “The Love You Love Me” – that will be available with subtitles in English Viki – April 25, at 9 p.m. KST!

Now, check out the latest teaser for the following drama:

