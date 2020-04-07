Jinyoung GOT7 Members Thanks to Jackson and 2 PM Junho for Supporting Support

Jinyoung GOT7 thanks Jackson members, 2 PM Jackson, and the staff of JYP Entertainment for their support!

On April 7, she shared several photos on her Instagram Story showing the coffee truck she had received for various projects.

Jinyoung is currently working on the upcoming tvN drama “When I Love.” He shared a photo of Jackson’s truck sent with the message “Thank you.” The banner in the truck read, “Jinyoung, I definitely support you.” But make sure you take care of your health! “and” To all the hard-working staff, I hope you stay healthy! And thank you for worshiping Jinyoung. Please continue to care for her future. ‘If My Love Blossoms,’ go, go, go! From Jackson Wang. “

She also received support from JYP Entertainment, and shared a photo in front of the banner that read, “Thank you to all the cast and crew who worked hard for the drama ‘When My Love Blooms’! Please enjoy. From JYP.”

Jinyoung also received the support of fellow PM 2 PM Junho for the upcoming movie “The Angel Without, The Devil Within” (a tentative title, also known as “Yacha”). Junho is having fun with Jinyoung and his co-star Sol Kyung Gu, and he sends banners, “Sol Kyung Gu, good luck! And please love Jinyoung too!” deep down. ” From 2 PM Junho. “

“If My Love is My Love” is set for April 25 following the conclusion of “Hi Bye, Mama” and will be available on Viki.

Take a look at the teaser for the drama below!

