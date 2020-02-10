Jisook and her Rainbow boyfriend are confirmed to join the new MBC reality show hosted by Jang Sung Kyu and Jang Do Yeon

MBC has published exciting details on its latest variety show!

On February 10, it was announced that MBC would broadcast a new reality show called “Lose If You’s Envious” (literal title).

The show will tell the true love story of celebrity couples as they share their thoughts on love and marriage. Unlike pre-existing programs that connect single people or show the daily lives of couples after marriage, this show will feature actual celebrity couples who are currently dating, including an idol in their first public relationship and an actor in a relationship. with a non celebrity.

One of these couples was revealed as Rainbow’s Jisook and boyfriend Lee Do Hee. A source at his agency Dmost Entertainment said, “Jisook and Lee Do Hee will appear together in MBC’s variety program” Lose If You’re Envious “. They recently started filming.”

Jisook confirmed his relationship with the programmer in October 2019 and shared how his pirate boyfriend stole his heart when he appeared on “Radio Star”.

Hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Jang Do Yeon and former basketball star Heo Jae, “Lose If You’s Envious” will be presented in March.

Are you excited for this new show?

