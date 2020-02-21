[‘jiwa-ibu’-application-to-help-ladies-have-access-to-healthcare-facts,-claims-hannah-yeoh]

Deputy Girls, Relatives and Group Advancement Minister Hannah Yeoh reported the Jiwa Ibu software was a collaborative work concerning the University of Malaya, St George’s University London, College of Nottingham Malaysia and expert physicians. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — The ‘Jiwa Ibu’ software, created by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Hanai, will aid ladies acquire access to many health care facts together with mental wellbeing problems.

Deputy Gals, Family and Community Advancement Minister Hannah Yeoh said the software was a collaborative effort and hard work involving the University of Malaya, St George’s University London, University of Nottingham Malaysia and expert doctors.

“For the 1st time these days, they (NGO) received information from moms in this article (Sepanggar) and the ministry will enable compile info from different sources and subsequently start the software,” she instructed the media soon after a meet-the-people today programme here right now.

Yeoh reported the application when completely ready would aid moms in locating close by wellness clinics as perfectly as have immediate accessibility to wellness data to permit them to make decisions and seek help.

Yeoh explained the programme was held right now to introduce the ministry’s services and the organizations under its purview as properly as to supply help to all those in need in particular the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Previously in her speech, Yeoh explained very last yr, 496,518 individuals gained support from the federal governing administration via a RM1.765 billion allocation under the JKM socio-economic assist programme.

She reported of the amount, RM164.153 million was allotted to the Sabah JKM which benefited 40,743 recipients.

“As at January 31 this yr, 145,245 girls or 43.83 for every cent of the 331,365 women of all ages eligible experienced registered with i-Suri,” she said adding that Sabah has the fourth highest quantity with 17,330 users. — Bernama