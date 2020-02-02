JJ Watt Parodies “Madden 21” live on Saturday evening

JJ Watt had an unexpected “Madden 21” experience in this Saturday Night Live sketch.

The extent to which sports video games can mimic the gaming experience is absolutely fascinating. The realistic sound effects and graphics in combination with the voices and similarities of the players make it difficult to distinguish between actual games and the simulations that can be found on your XBox or PS4.

But what could happen if a player’s recording session takes a twist on the bizarre? This is the premise of this Saturday Night Live sketch, in which the defensive end of Houston visits Texan JJ Watt EA Sports to initiate a dialogue for Madden 21. the-scenes video, things don’t go according to plan.

Watt is a game – not a play on words – for the increasingly bizarre and self-ironic lines it is supposed to deliver. At best, this sketch recalls the glorious craziness of the Larry David lead role in the “Kevin Roberts” sketch a few years ago.

As the summary of this episode in the AV Club shows, the athletes have had an eventful history as the host of the show – which makes Watts’ willingness to go broke even more welcome. It is worth noting that this is not his first foray into television comedy: he was also a guest in a New Girl episode in 2015.

Read the whole story in the AV Club