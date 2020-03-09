J&K LG Murmu invites Gujarati businessmen to spend in newly-produced UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu | Picture: ANI

Text Size:

A-

A+

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, G.C. Murmu, Monday invited Gujarati businessmen to invest in the freshly-established Union Territory and extra that industrial barriers that experienced existed in the erstwhile state experienced been removed.

In a assertion issued by J&K govt Division of Info and Community Relations, the LG is quoted stating, “Gujarati businessmen are profitable around the world and they ought to also explore the wide financial investment possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir.”

The LG was addressing businessmen at a roadshow in Ahmedabad forward of the Jammu and Kashmir Worldwide Investors’ Summit that is scheduled to be held in April. 5 these kinds of roadshows have currently been held in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

In its statement Monday, the J&K administration said best organization houses of Gujarat which include Rasna, Cadila, Ambuja Group, Amul, Adani, Suzlon, Abellon Clear Power and lots of other folks participated in the conversation with the LG.

“He knowledgeable the industrialists that industrial barriers have been taken out in J&K,” the assertion reads.” In accordance to the latest industrial coverage, no corporations can very own land in Jammu and Kashmir. But a new coverage is in the making, officials reported.

Also go through: Former PDP, NC leaders launch ‘Apni Party’ in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP welcomes move

Authorities hoping for results of trader summit

The J&K administration has initiated a significant outreach programme to appeal to buyers from throughout the world for the trader summit.

ThePrint experienced on January 29 noted that administration experienced resolved to discover 60,000 kanals (all-around 7,500 acres) of governing administration land for likely investors in advance of the much-awaited summit in April.

Meetings, interactions, seminars and street reveals were also planned by the administration in six cities across the country to spread recognition about investment choices in J&K.

“The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has drawn fascination of investors, corporates, enterprise proprietors throughout India for the impending Jammu Kashmir Worldwide Buyers Summit,” the Monday statement even more browse.

The administration also mentioned that delegations “led by the Lt Governor, attended by in excess of 150 delegates, 21 B2G conferences has signed 35 MoUs really worth Rs 2,141 crore with significant corporates, MNCs, Business enterprise Teams and Investors from distinct sectors”.

Also examine: Ex-J&K minister’s son accused of buying land, sponsoring Kapil Sharma Display with fraud cash

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the greatest reports & impression on politics, governance and additional, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Demonstrate Complete Short article