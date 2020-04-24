J&K police defends FIRs from journalists, says media really should ascertain facts initial

A file picture of a law enforcement personnel from Jammu and Kashmir police (Representational graphic) | PTI

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday defended submitting of circumstances towards three journalists in the valley saying two of them have been booked for making seditious and incendiary reviews on social media.

Inspector Common of Law enforcement (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar, reacting to journalist bodies’ criticism of the law enforcement action, said before producing broad generalisations like freedom of push is currently being curtailed, men and women should really verify the points.

“Only just one journalist has been questioned about a journalistic do the job as only one particular FIR of instigating people today for violence has been registered above an experience in Shopian at Law enforcement Station Anantnag.

Remaining two folks have not been booked for any of their journalistic functions but mainly because of the reason that they have posted explicitly seditious, incendiary and incriminating texts on social media, tough sovereignty and integrity of India and attempting to instigate individuals for violence,” Kumar mentioned.

Three journalists — The Hindu correspondent Peerzada Ashiq, freelance journalist Gowhar Geelani and photojournalist Magray Zahra — have been booked by police.

Ashiq has been booked for his abide by up report on Shopian encounter in which two militants have been killed.

“One of them in the the latest times had also met IGP Kashmir along with 3-4 associates of the Kashmir Press Club, Srinagar and recognized the oversight declaring ignorance of the applicable regulations and confident not to repeat the similar in long term,” he claimed.

Without having naming any of the a few journalists, Kumar explained there are published complaints towards 1 of them as he has exposed existence of some tranquil and law-abiding citizens to grave risk by posting incriminating and provocative adjectives in opposition to them on social media platforms like Fb and Twitter.

“The written content of these precise problems discloses a legal act and regulation will just take its class and the composed issues against this unique will be investigated as mandated by regulation,” he added.

The IGP claimed J&K Law enforcement has “always preserved best regard for the freedom of push.

“Media persons and other appropriate organisations are anticipated to issue statements only right after ascertaining the points.”

