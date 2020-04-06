JK Rowling reveals she has COVID-19 symptoms – but has not yet been tested

It’s good to keep the secrets inside – he wrote the book.

JK Rowling stated that he had symptoms of Coronavirus, but have not been tested.

The author told her fans that she had been suffering from COVID-19 in silence for two weeks, but now she is full of gratitude.

The creator of Harry Potter broke the news on Monday, sharing a “rescue” breath-taking technique that he favored through his advice, by the doctor’s wife, Neil Murray.

“Please see this doctor at Queens Hospital who explains how to alleviate respiratory symptoms,” he tweeted. “For the past 2 weeks I have had C19 symptoms (not yet tested) and have done so with the advice of a couple. I have recovered completely and the technique has helped a lot.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, dry cough and difficulty breathing.

The 54-year-old did not say why he failed the test. however, he reassured the fans that he started hanging out right away.

Thank you for your wonderful and wonderful message! I am completely healed and would like to share a technique that is recommended by the doctor, free of charge, has no adverse effects but can help you / your loved ones, like me. Defensively, everyone x

– J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

“Thank you for the good and wonderful messages!” He followed for hours. “I am completely healed and would like to share a technique that is recommended by the doctor, free of cost, has no adverse effects but can help you / your loved ones, as he did for me. Stay safe, everyone x”

In the video, the doctor advises on how to breathe for people who are showing symptoms, and even help them before they are diagnosed.

“What I need to understand is that when you have active infection, you need to get good air to the base of your lungs,” he said.

She instructs the patient to take a deep breath, hold for five seconds, take a sixth breath after starting with a cough, and repeat these steps a second time. In court, then give you ten minutes of counseling – not on your back, like most hospital patients.

“Because you have to know that most of your lungs are coming back to you, not in front of you. So by lowering your back, you are blocking the other airways, the smaller airways. This is not good for a season. the virus, “he said, warning that it could cause secondary pneumonia.

While Rowling was lying on his chest during the closure, he did not sit in his hands.

He started last week Harry Potter At Home space, a new platform for entertaining new and old Potter fans, with articles, publishing articles, puzzles and art videos, as well as olive reading guides.

Rowling also used Twitter to avoid the so-called “life coaches,” which motivate people to succeed during the crackdown.

“If you are a ‘life coach’ who insists on losing without learning new skills / building a brand during the lockout, it may stop. People may sometimes have challenges that you don’t know. That’s more than enough,” he wrote.

“To prove that people are lazy and not brought up without knocking down the law every day is not an inspiration, it is a form of shame. In the face of endless interruption the cure of despair, no one wealth or craftsmen who have killed themselves. They are not weak, they are a natural response to hardship and danger. “

He added: “Letting ourselves be aware of what we are feeling, and acknowledging that we have a good reason to be aware of it, is a much better path to good mental health than self-harming.”

Nearly 50,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK, and nearly 5,000 have died.