JLo Appears To Be Self-Isolating In The Dwelling From ‘Parasite’

In the most current example of a celebrity working with their coronavirus-induced self-isolation as an excuse to pull a significant flex, Jennifer Lopez has unintentionally discovered that she probably life in the dwelling from Parasite.

For all those out of the loop, Parasite follows the tale of a weak spouse and children who con their way into starting to be the house staff members of a wealthy loved ones, including as an English tutor and maid. The family’s Seoul mansion is remembered by viewers for getting a tranquil abode with sleek modernist architecture.

In JLo’s video, we witness her spouse and children chilling out all through self -isolation in… their tranquil abode with modern modernist architecture. We also get to see her son go insane on a hoverboard set to the tune of ‘Death by Glamour’ from the soundtrack of Undertale, built well-known on TikTok. It is 2020, following all.

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and enjoyment right here is fairly good…???? #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/K8BnzzB6j6

— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 18, 2020

Twitter quickly discovered that JLo’s household and the home from Parasite are generally the similar, and end users collectively misplaced their goddamn minds.

you should verify your basement https://t.co/6X2rfkmv3p

— ponyo fishy in the sea (@niazahraaa) March 19, 2020

Maybe an english teacher…

— doug no início do fim do capitalismo (@NotDougNo) March 19, 2020

Glad you are having enjoyment!! pic.twitter.com/50SU8EKt64

— Quarantined “H” in Whack (@WhackNicholson) March 19, 2020

isn’t this the yard from Parasite?

— Bimbo Of Color※ (@GlueEaterHaKi) March 18, 2020

Wait a minute… pic.twitter.com/dyKsrktdL3

— The Happy Rebel (@The_Happy_Rebel) March 18, 2020

???? pic.twitter.com/UZNQnPXBUC

— squash⁷ (@squashgalosh) March 19, 2020

If Bong Joon Ho is hunting for a established for the American remake of the Oscar-profitable film, could possibly I recommend a phrase with JLo.

Also: if you haven’t by now, watch Parasite!

