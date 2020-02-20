[JLS announce third London O2 Arena show on United kingdom tour owing to need – how to get tickets]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Recognizefor particulars of your facts security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

JLS have announced a 3rd London present on their British isles tour because of to large demand.

The group will now headline O2 Arena on December 10. It’s component of their reunion tour which sees them reunite after 7 years.

The extra dates will come soon after the exhibits on December one and three offered out in a presale earlier this 7 days.

Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill discovered fame on the 2008 series of The X Aspect which saw them complete as runner-ups.

They went on to launch four studio albums, all of which achieved the top 5 on the Uk Albums Chart, launch hit singles ‘Beat Again’, ‘She Can make Me Wanna’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘Everybody In Love’.

They achieved 4 quantity a person singles, won two BRIT Awards and four MOBO Awards during their time as a group.

Since splitting the team went off to do solo jobs with supporters eagerly anticipating a reunion.

Tickets for their British isles tour are predicted to be in high desire when they go on sale this 7 days, you can discover out how to get them underneath.

How to get tickets

They go on normal sale at 9am on Friday February 21 by means of AXS.com, ticketmaster.co.british isles and seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £29.50 / £42.50 / £55 / £65 for seated tickets and £109 / £225 for VIP tickets.

Tour dates