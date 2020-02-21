[JLS at London’s O2 Arena – ticket rates, seating program and additional]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Noticefor particulars of your information defense rights Invalid E mail

JLS are bringing their Beat Yet again Tour to London in 2020.

The group are reuniting and will headline the O2 Arena for a few nights. The boyband will execute at the location on December one, 3 and 10.

It truly is component of their Uk tour which sees them reunite after 7 several years.

They’re going to perform some of their greatest hits which includes Defeat Yet again, Every person In Love, Appreciate You Much more and Best In The Globe.

Since becoming runners up on the 2008 collection of The X Aspect the group released four studio albums which all arrived at the top five on the Uk Albums Chart.

They originally introduced just a person London present on their reunion tour, but extra an additional two following large demand from customers for tickets in the admirer presale.

If you might be following tickets to their O2 Arena show then you can obtain out how to get them beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on normal sale at 9am on Friday February 21 by means of AXS.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £29.50 / £42.50 / £55 / £65 for seated tickets and £109 / £225 for VIP tickets.





O2 Arena seating approach

(Image: Ticketmaster)



This is the O2 Arena seating program for the 3 JLS exhibits. It will be absolutely seated with the optimum priced tickets in the entrance ‘A’ blocks.

Tour dates