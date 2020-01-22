JME joins the Lovebox 2020 range with its program ‘GRIME MC FM’

JME is the last act to be added to the Lovebox range for 2020.

He will bring ‘GRIME MC FM’ to Gunnersbury Park on Friday June 12th.

The British MC and the figurehead of filth will present their latest album “Grime MC” alongside special guests.

Presented at the end of 2019, the program “ GRIME MC FM ” recalls the era of community and participation rather than virtual engagement online.

He traveled the country selling music, merch and assembling teams of MCs, including Skepta, P Money, Tempa T, President T, Jaykae and Footsie.

They appeared on street and rave corners and played the microphone, spitting bars in the seas of fans to celebrate pirate radio and the rave culture that helped launch the grime.

JME will join the likes of Khalid, Jorja Smith, Hot Chip, Mabel and Little Simz on Friday of the festival.

Other headliners include Disclosure, Tyler, The Creator with FKA Twigs, Peggy Gou and Charli XCX.

JME will also be taking the set to Parklife Manchester on the same weekend.

You can find out how to get Lovebox tickets below.

How to get tickets

They are now available via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are at the following price:

Day tickets – £ 72.50

Two day entry – £ 125

Three day entry – £ 149.50

VIP day tickets – £ 125

Two day VIP entry – £ 185

Three day VIP entry – £ 250

Lovebox 2020 range

Friday June 12 – Khalid / JME / Jorja Smith / Hot Chip / Little Simz / Mabel / more tba

Saturday June 13 – Disclosure / Peggy Gou / Anderson .Paak / more tba

Sunday June 14 – Tyler, the creator / FKA Twigs / Charli XCX / more tba

