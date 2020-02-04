Jo Bo Ah and Noh Kwang Sik feast on boiled chicken in the “forest”

“Forest” dropped new still images before this week’s broadcast!

The KBS drama concerns a man who has everything but a heart, a woman who has lost everything except his heart, and how they discover themselves and the secrets of a mysterious forest. Jo Bo Ah plays Jung Young Jae, a skilled surgeon who wants to teach people who brag. Noh Kwang Sik plays Choi Chang who grew up with no financial worries thanks to his father but went against his father’s wishes in order to pursue his dream of being a member of the rescue team.

In the new still images, Jung Young Jae and Choi Chang have lunch together. He takes her to a popular baeksuk (Korean boiled chicken) chicken restaurant, and she looks delighted when he hands her a big chicken leg.

Jo Bo Ah is said to have shown an entertaining reaction to food, which she learned to do through her experience on the variety show “Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant”. Her facial expressions changed constantly from the time the boiled chicken arrived to the time they ate it all.

The production team said, “Please wait impatiently to see what kind of relationship Jung Young Jae will have with Choi Chang, who intervened voluntarily to guide her through the strange life of the forest.”

“Forest” is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

