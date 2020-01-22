Jo Bo Ah and Park Hae Jin reveal surprising sides to their perfectionist characters in “Forest”

More still images have been published for “Forest”!

This upcoming drama on KBS 2TV concerns a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart. He follows their love story after they meet in a mysterious forest as they try to discover the secret behind the forest and themselves.

Jo Bo Ah describes his very first role as a doctor as a talented surgeon Jung Young Jae. Although seemingly perfect on the surface with the title of doctor and his passionate personality, Jung Young Jae’s past trauma causes a critical incident that leads him into the mysterious forest.

In the stills, Jung Young Jae sobs on the floor while giving emergency care to an intensive care patient. Contrary to her usual cold attitude, she reveals an explosion of emotions in the face of an unexpected situation and makes viewers curious about what happened to this talented surgeon.

This scene was filmed in a Seoul hospital. Because it is a scene that reveals the story of Jung Young Jae that she kept hidden until this moment, Jo Bo Ah had a long discussion with the director about the details and the situation of the character before filming . The actress entered the character, burst into tears that were not originally in the script, and brought tears to the eyes of the staff on set.

After being cast on “Forest”, Jo Bo Ah showed his dedication by visiting experts to ask questions and read books. Before filming a surgical scene, she understood in advance all the nooks and crannies of the whole and repeated.

A source from the drama said, “Jo Bo Ah shows passionate play on each shoot and has removed the role of a realistic surgeon from the screen. She made the atmosphere dark with her passionate play which showed emotions that were not in the script. “

“Forest” also gave viewers a glimpse of Park Hae Jin’s transformation into a cold and perfectionist M&A expert, Kang San Hyuk. After ups and downs, he joined the Special Rescue Squad and became passionate about saving others.

He is always joined by his faithful secretary Hyung Soo (played by Lee Si Hoon). He follows Kang San Hyuk as his shadow and takes care of him saying, “Mr. Kang San Hyuk, you can’t do anything without me! “Thanks to this, Kang San Hyuk is able to free himself from his rigid appearance to be himself with Hyung Soo.

The two actors showed excellent teamwork on the set. Park Hae Jin said, “I immediately thought of Lee Si Hoon after reading the script. I said that to the director and I was relieved that the director also agreed that no one could do a better job of portraying Hyung Soo than Lee Si Hoon. Our teamwork while playing is perfect and it’s even more fun because he’s an actor with a lot of character. “

“Forest” will be presented on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Woman of 9.9 Billion”.

