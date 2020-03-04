jo-bo-ah-greets-park-hae-jin-in-a-stunning-way-in-“forest”

Jo Bo Ah and Park Hae Jin’s marriage in “Forest” just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter.

Spoilers

In a earlier episode of “Forest,” a small misunderstanding concerning Kang San Hyuk (Park Hae Jin) and Jung Younger Jae (Jo Bo Ah) prospects to Kang San Hyuk turning out to be fairly jealous. The incident in issue? Jung Younger Jae saying that she would be conference up with her ex-boyfriend, who’d been living overseas.

The whole misunderstanding ends with a confession, soon after Kang San Hyuk leaves an important assembly to split up what he thinks is a day, fairly than two men and women assembly as acquaintances.

In the new stills for “Forest,” Jung Young Jae and Kang San Hyuk run into just about every other though on bike rides. Jung Youthful Jae surprises Kang San Hyuk by greeting him with a smaller kiss on the cheeky. Kang San Hyuk freezes in shock, although Jung Youthful Jae rides absent with a shy smile on her face.

The production crew at the rear of “Forest” mentioned of the pair, “Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah have begun a shiny and refreshing romance, developing a few that will freely soften the hearts of our viewers. We hope that you all foresee this week’s episode.”

The new episodes of “Forest” will air this Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

