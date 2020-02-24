jo-bo-ah-returns-to-her-carefree-large-faculty-days-in-“forest”

KBS’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Forest” has released stills of Jo Bo Ah in a flashback to her character’s substantial school days.

“Forest” tells the story of an unexpected emergency company employee with memory concerns named Kang San Hyeok (Park Hae Jin) and a passionate younger surgeon named Jung Younger Jae (Jo Bo Ah), who invest time together in a mysterious forest and find the real truth about their intertwined pasts.

In the new stills, Jung Young Jae is pictured as a shiny and vivacious higher university student playing volleyball and goofing off with her friends. She is amusingly described as “being very good at all the things except studying. (In a past episode, Jung Younger Jae had confessed to Kang San Hyeok that she had not been very good at studying when she was youthful.)

Just one of her friends from that time is Oh Bo Mi (Jung Yeon Joo), whom Jung Youthful Jae a short while ago satisfied yet again as an adult. The warm vibe in the flashback stills are prompting viewers’ curiosity about what transpired to make the two mates flip versus each other in the current.

The flashback scenes were being filmed at a high faculty in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The employees users had been complete of praise for Jo Bo Ah’s youthful attitude when she appeared on established with a ponytail and health club garments. The actress also built anyone on set chortle when she confirmed her volleyball and dancing capabilities during rehearsal.

The production staff stated, “Jo Bo Ah’s ideal synchronization with her character provides the ambiance on established up each and every time. Through this scene, you will be in a position to see where Jung Youthful Jae and Oh Bo Mi obtained their extraordinary nicknames, as nicely as other magic formula stories. Remember to tune in.”

The subsequent episode of Forest” airs on February 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

