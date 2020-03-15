Jo Byeong Gyu Reveals He Averted Kim Jong Kook In Order To Not Be part of His Soccer Staff On “Running Man”

On the latest episode of “Running Guy,” Jo Byeong Gyu shared why he’s been avoiding Kim Jong Kook at the health club!

Jo Byeong Gyu and Im Soo Hyang appeared collectively as attendees on the March 15 broadcast of the SBS variety clearly show, through which Kim Jong Kook stated that he went to the very same fitness center as the actor.

Yoo Jae Suk then introduced up the actuality that Jo Byeong Gyu experienced played soccer in center school, which piqued Kim Jong Kook’s curiosity. The singer asked, “Did you seriously? Right until when did you participate in?” Jo Byeong Gyu replied, “Until the conclusion of center university.”

An amused Yoo Jae Suk observed, “Jong Kook is hoping to scout him for his [celebrity soccer] staff,” and Jo Byeong Gyu interjected with a laugh, “I’ve listened to so significantly about Kim Jong Kook’s soccer workforce. Individuals close to me hold stating, ‘If you be part of Jong Kook’s team, you’ll die.’”

Although Kim Jong Kook protested otherwise, HaHa instantly agreed, “That’s completely accurate. People folks know what is up.”

Jo Byeong Gyu jokingly ongoing, “To be truthful, because we go to the very same gymnasium, I was concerned that if we ran into every single other, he’d check with me to be part of his soccer crew. So I’ve been steering clear of him a tiny.”

Yoo Jae Suk asked what else he’d read folks say about Kim Jong Kook’s soccer staff, and Jo Byeong Gyu replied, “I read that if you play on his soccer staff, [it’s so exhausting] that you throw up during breaks. So they reported that you ought to go to practice on an vacant abdomen.”

Kim Jong Kook admitted with a snicker, “If I see associates of my soccer workforce resting through breaks, I quickly get up and explain to them, ‘If you are likely to chat like this, go to a cafe to do it. Just go house.’”

